The Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced Thursday a collaboration with Lititz-based Clair Global to develop a certificate program in audio production and information-technology system integration.

Clair Global is world’s largest producer and operator of live-event audio reinforcement systems, as well as the world’s largest installer of permanent installations of audio, video, lighting, IT services, control and broadcast systems in theaters, churches, cruise ships and elsewhere.

The certificate program will begin in January, helping to address “a strong need for a diverse workforce with robust technical and critical thinking skills” in the live-event industry, said Charles Palmer, lead professor in the university’s interactive media program. The number of credits needed to earn the certificate has yet to be determined, but certificate programs typically require 12 to 18 credits, the university said.

Students will have the opportunity to work with Clair Global as it handles the audio and IT system integration for the university’s Riverfront Concerts series in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg University already offers a live entertainment course, in which students learn how to produce live-entertainment events, including booking, marketing and budgeting for shows in a variety of settings.