Warwick Township-based Clair Global Group, a live entertainment company, has added competitor, San Diego-based Sound Image, to its fold.

Clair declined to disclose the terms of the deal, which it characterized as a “partnership” that will maintain the Sound Image brand. Sound Image, which also has offices in Nashville, Phoenix and San Francisco, has 250 employees. Clair employs 1,450 through a collective of 13 brands spanning 20 geographic locations and serves a broad range of clients and markets worldwide.

Both companies said the partnership would widen services available to clients. No changes to Sound Image are planned.

Founded in 1971, Sound Image specializes in renting audio and audiovisual equipment to touring entertainment. Longtime CEO Dave Shadoan said in a written statement that partnering with Clair would keep Sound Image going.

"As I looked ahead and considered my next steps, I knew that partnering with Clair Global would further safeguard a sustainable and prosperous future for our employees and our clients," Shadoan wrote.

In the last few years, Clair, an audio visual supplier and integrator to the live events industry, has been acquiring related sound companies.

In September 2022, United Kingdom-based Britannia Row Productions, a Clair Global company, acquired fellow UK-based sound reinforcement provider, Skan. At the time, the companies said the deal would “offer an even more comprehensive level of service and support to both firms’ existing and future clients.” Terms were not disclosed.

In April 2022, Clair acquired Black Box Music, a German touring production company. As part of the deal, Clair acquired Black Box Music’s operational event technology business and rehearsal halls.

In August 2020, Clair acquired Eighth Day Sound Systems Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio, with the specific goal of continuing to “support the dedicated relationships for touring customers from both rosters.” The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Clair is in the midst of building a new operations and warehouse facility on the 96-acre Rock Lititz campus. Its current building is expected to be used for manufacturing.

Tait Towers and Clair are founders of Rock Lititz, the rehearsal and custom-built production campus for the live events industry in Warwick Township.