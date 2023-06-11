Liquor licenses are reviewed every two years by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which must approve their renewal.

If the license renewal is objected to by the liquor control board’s Bureau of Licensing, the matter is sent to an administrative hearing before being considered by the liquor control board’s three-member board. A matter can be resolved through a conditional licensing agreement that can specify terms of a renewal, including a requirement that a license be sold.

“All citation history is considered when licenses come up for renewal, regardless of citation reason. This includes adjudicated citations for COVID-related violations,” liquor control board spokesperson Shawn Kelly said.

Citations for violations of the liquor code are issued by the Bureau of Liquor Enforcement, a separate agency that enforces the liquor code and is part of the state police.

Citations issued by liquor enforcement agents are adjudicated by the Office of Administrative Law Judge, an authority independent of the liquor control board. Licenses that appeal citations get hearings before a judge who presents findings, makes conclusions of law and can issue penalties.

Even for liquor license holders with serious violations, the liquor control board rarely declines to renew a license. Instead, the board gives a license holder the option to renew the license, but only if they agree to stop using it themselves and find someone else to buy it. Such a condition is described in a conditional licensing agreement which must be signed by the licensee.

Before COVID-19, most conditional licensing agreements were made with restaurants and bars with a history of disturbances that could include serious assaults. In those cases, the board could mandate the addition of security guards and cameras or require the bar to install a metal detector or keep a list of banned patrons. The conditions remain in place even if the license itself changes hands although the new owner of a license can petition to have it removed.

Across the state, the liquor control board oversees nearly 15,000 liquor licenses including more than 10,000 restaurant liquor licenses. Kelly estimates there are 588 conditional licensing agreements in effect across the state, including six in Lancaster County.