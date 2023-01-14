Cindy Hiestand - Who's News Jan 15, 2023

Cindy Hiestand has been named President of Amish Country Gazebos in Manheim. She was hired in 2021 as the Accounting and Human Resources Manager and quickly made her mark by improving accounting systems and shaping our culture to promote employee satisfaction, engagement, and retention. Her diligence and care has lead Amish Country Gazebos to its strongest performance since the 1980’s. Cindy graduated from Elizabethtown College with a degree in Business Administration with a focus on Accounting, HR, & Leadership. She is a graduate of Managing From The Inside Out, a program of Laura Schanz Consulting Associates. Amish Country Gazebos serves homeowners, contractors, and municipalities throughout the U.S. by providing modular gazebos, pergolas, pavilions, and backyard greenhouses.

