Cigar, Cigars recently moved to a space at The Shops at Rockvale.

It previously operated for five years at 2213 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township, before moving to its new location along the strip near the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

Its new, larger location offers a wide selection of cigars and accessories. Cigar, Cigars is a regional chain of cigar shops with 14 stores in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey.

