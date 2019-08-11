Cigar House, a retail cigar shop with a full bar, has opened next to Lancaster Central Market in downtown Lancaster.

Located inside the Shops at Hager at 10 N. Market St., Cigar House has large windows that offer views across Market Street to the historic downtown market. The cigar shop takes a space that was renovated two years ago for the pub/lounge The Cellar on Market, which operated for a year.

While keeping the six-seat bar and layout of the former lounge where there are another six lounge chairs, owner Daniel Falcon has now created a large, walk-in humidor from what had been a raised platform in the lounge.

The roughly 400-square-foot glassed-in humidor has the collection of nearly 400 different types of cigars, including ones from the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Mexico and Brazil. It also features Falcon’s namesake cigar brand, which he launched in the spring.

Falcon said he soon expects to add more cigars as well as rentable lockers where customers can store cigars in a climate-controlled environment.

In the Shops at Hager, Falcon also owns Lancaster Cigar and Old San Juan Cuisine and Rum Bar. While Falcon said customers can also buy cigars at Lancaster Cigar, Cigar House has a bigger selection of cigars at lower prices.

Related articles