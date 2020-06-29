The Chuck E. Cheese in Manheim Township is among those slated to close following a bankruptcy filing by the owner of the kid-themed pizza restaurant and entertainment center.

CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy June 24, citing the “financial strain resulting from prolonged, COVID-19 related venue closures.”

The Texas-based company operates 555 company-owned restaurant as well 186 franchised locations, such as the one in Manheim Township. The Chuck E. Cheese near Walmart at 2020 Fruitville Pike is among 45 locations whose leases the company said it plans to reject. The 9,000-square foot restaurant originally opened in 1994.

Founded in 1977, Chuck E. Cheese locations feature a menu of pizza, wings and desserts in addition to a variety of arcade games.