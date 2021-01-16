Christopher & Banks stores at Park City and in the Shops at Rockvale are among more than 400 that will be closing as part of the womenswear retailer’s bankruptcy.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Thursday it would close all 449 of its U.S. still as it looks to sell its online business.

“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the company for the future,” Keri Jones, president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the bankruptcy.

In Lancaster County, Christopher & Banks opened its Park City store in 2002 and its Rockvale store in 2014. Liquidation sales have begun at both stores which will close by the end of February, local store employees said.

