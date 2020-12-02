A Chinese buffet restaurant on Route 30 has been torn down as plans move ahead to redevelop the property next to Tanger Outlets.

The Star Buffet & Grill at 2232 Lincoln Highway East closed in December 2019 and the 5,400-square foot building was demolished by York-based Apple Retail Properties, which bought it in September 2017 and plans to build a 7,600-square-foot commercial building in its place.

Planned tenants for shopping center dubbed East Lancaster Plaza include Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Supercuts.

Apple Retail Properties President Gary Gilbert did not return phone or email messages seeking comment on the project’s timeline.

East Lancaster Plaza is the redevelopment of a site that hosted a restaurant with a troubled history.

In March 2017, two children were sickened after drinking tainted apple juice at the Star Buffet. Soon thereafter, the restaurant was closed for unrelated building code violations, then reopened about a month later. Tests eventually determined the children were sickened by crystal lye that somehow got on the foam cups in which the restaurant served the juice.