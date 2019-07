Charming Charlie has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing all 261 of its stores, including one at Park City Center.

The jewelry and accessories retailer has begun liquidation sales and expects to close all its stores by Aug 31, according to a USA Today report.

Charming Charlie previously closed about 100 stores following a previous bankruptcy reorganization which ended in April 2018.

Founded in Houston in 2004, Charming Charlie is known for organizing its bright merchandise by color.

