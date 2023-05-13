Douglas S. Cwienk

David Miller/Associates, Inc. (DM/A), of Centerville Road, Lancaster, is pleased to announce Charity L. Hain, RLA, LEED AP, SEO, and Douglas S. Cwienk, PG, SEO were certified as Sewage Enforcement Officers (SEO) by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Charity is a member of our Municipal Services Group. She earned a Bachelor’s in Landscape Architecture from Penn State University.

Doug acquired a Bachelor of Arts in both Geology and Marine Science from Kutztown University. He also completed a Master of Science in Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island.

For more info, visit www.dmai.com

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.