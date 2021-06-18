The number of Lancaster County residents filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped last week, although the numbers were artificially inflated because an update to the state’s unemployment compensation computer system took it offline, unable to accept new claims for most of the week before.

According to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, countians filed 669 new claims during the week ending June 12, up from 90 the previous week when the unemployment system was only accepting new claims for three days.

During the last full week before the system updated, there were 617 new claims from Lancaster County residents, and then 537 the week before that.

No matter how the number of new claims has varied over the past four weeks, though, the volume is a fraction of the figures seen in the beginning of the pandemic. In the first week of April 2020, for instance, countians filed 15,700 new claims (formally known as initial claims). But thanks to the local economy reopening, weekly volume has been below 1,000 since June 2020.

But showing that COVID-19 is still having an impact, the volume of new claims before the pandemic was 150 to 200.

Another kind of unemployment claims – continued claims, filed by people who are already drawing unemployment benefits and who wish to keep receiving them – have been holding steady in recent weeks. Because of the update to the state’s computer system, the latest data on continued claims is only for the week ending May 29, when there were 6,680. That’s an increase of just over 1% from the week ending May 1.

Nationally, initial jobless claims rose by 37,000 to 412,000 in the week ended June 12, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Statewide, 29,529 new claims were filed last week, compared to the 7,684 the prior week when claims were only be accepted for three days. In the two weeks before that, there were 31,317 and 24,253 new unemployment claims filed in Pennsylvania.