Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg closed for good this week, ending a 23-year run for the English-style pub in the center of the suburban borough.

Greg Bucher, who has been Chancey’s Pub’s owner since 2003, announced the closure Wednesday on the pub’s Facebook page.

“I have made the difficult decision to close the pub (effective this morning),” Bucher wrote in the post. “This has been the hardest decision of my life. Peace be with all of you!”

Bucher owns Chancey’s Pub’s real estate at 6049 Main St. as well as its restaurant liquor license. He did not respond to a phone message left seeking comment on the closure.

Bucher, a longtime East Petersburg booster and former borough council member, was general manager of Chancey’s Pub when it was first opened in 1999 by Dennis Herr, Barry Hogan and Robert Wolf II. The trio had previously helped launch several other local restaurants, including Portofino Italian Ristorante (Lancaster), Carlos & Charlie’s (Lancaster) and Scooters (Lititz).

Chancey’s had seating for around 120 and featured traditional pub food such as shepherd’s pie and fish & chips alongside burgers, pizza, steaks and pasta.

The upstairs room was created in 2006 at the two-story property which was built as a private residence in 1917 and first became a restaurant/bar in 1938. Before Chancey’s Pub, Towne Tavern occupied the spot.