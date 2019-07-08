Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has been wooing talent to his industry for decades

As he was building his real estate business in the early 1970s, Paul H. “Pete” Slaugh Jr. spent a lot of time shopping at Park City Center.

As he strolled through what was then a new mall, Slaugh was on the lookout for sales clerks who dressed well, smiled and engaged customers.

After he bought something from them, he’d pitch them on joining him in the real estate business.

“I took about 30 people out at Park City until the store owners started recognizing me,” he says.

As his business grew, Slaugh never stopped recruiting for good, new agents, offering an opportunity to just about anyone who crossed his path and just “looked like an agent.”

“I hired a bunch of Yellow Page salesman. I hired a bunch of Electrolux vacuum cleaner salesman,” Slaugh said.

He hasn’t stopped, either. Slaugh handed out cards on how to “accelerate your real estate career” to an LNP reporter and photographer who came to his officer for a recent interview.

Slaugh says the fundamental roles of a real estate firm — “the blocking and tackling” — “is that managers recruit agents and train them, and agents list houses. If you don’t do those two things, you’re not going to be around.”

And Slaugh has done both of those things well enough to be around a long time.

Today, Slaugh continues his 55-year real estate career as the newly named chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices Homesale Realty, Lancaster County’s largest residential real estate brokerage firm. He had previously been a managing director.

Slaugh’s new title comes as J. Rodney Messick becomes the firm’s chief executive officer. He previously was chief operating officer.

Messick shares Slaugh’s focus on recruiting and motivating real estate agents, saying that’s actually the firm’s core business.

“One thing we really focus on is if we can attract, train, retain and motivate the best agents, then a lot of the rest of our business kind of starts to take care of itself,” he said. “I really think of us as a personal development and career coaching company.”

Beyond commissions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is one of six operating divisions of holding company Homesale Realty Services Group. Last year the firm’s 1,340 real estate agents handled the sale of 14,100 homes worth $3.1 billion in southcentral Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland.

In addition to the residential brokerage firm, there are divisions handling mortgage, title and settlement, property management, insurance and real estate education.

Throughout his career, the 76-year-old Slaugh has worked to develop those ancillary businesses, saying they have helped support activity during the periodic — and inevitable — slowdowns in real estate sales.

“You prepare for it,” he said. “The more we build that, the less risk we have because we’re going to sail right through those recessions,” he said.

The 48-year-old Messick, who joined the firm in 2004, says that during the Great Recession that ended in June 2009, the firm was able to maintain itself by acquiring other firms that were struggling.

Quoting the big boss, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Messick said, “When others are fearful, be greedy. When others are greedy, be fearful.”

Unmet demand

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In today’s local real estate market, Messick and Slaugh say they don’t see any of the problems with loose lending standards that led to the housing bust a decade ago, even as they grapple with a chronic undersupply of homes, especially on the lower end of the market.

While new homes are needed to meet increasing demand, Messick said conditions are often unfavorable for building them.

“As we preserve ground as green space, as we preserve ground as farms, there’s just a tighter and tighter constraint on land value,” he said “All of that adds to the bundled cost of a new home, so there’s no way to deliver a finished product that competes with a product that already exists.”

Other factors working against builders are increased cost for materials as well as the difficulty finding skilled tradespeople.

“How fast can you replace inventory when you have those kinds of factors working against you?” Slaugh said. “That’s a headwall that you can’t get through.”

Slaugh, who has developed some 3,000 new homes during his career, said the approval process has added to the time and expense of bringing a project to fruition.

“It used to be about a six-month-to-a-year process to get a piece of ground subdivided if it was already zoned properly,” he said. “Now you’ve got years worth to deal with that.”

Developers also are commonly asked now to make major improvements to roadways and intersections, a prospect that adds cost to home construction. A traffic light, for instance, can cost $200,000.

While Slaugh says he doesn’t see as much upside in developing new properties, he still encourages his agents to maximize income by investing in existing real estate.

Any agent’s willingness to look for new angles and consider other ways of doing business is key to building a sustainable successful career over the long run, Slaugh says.

And after more than half a century in the business, expounding on the benefits of such a career is second nature for Slaugh.

“By the way, those cards I gave you guys is an open invitation,” Slaugh told this reporter and the LNP photographer as the interview was winding down. “I’ll sit down and talk to you. I’m telling you, I’ll get you all starry eyed.”