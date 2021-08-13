Chad Neiss - Who's News Aug 15, 2021

Ephrata National Bank announces the promotion of Chad Neiss to Executive Vice President, Chief Residential and Consumer Lending Officer.

In this role, Neiss provides leadership in planning, development, and administration of residential mortgage and consumer loan activities including policies, practices, and products necessary to perform lending activities. Within this role, he will hold a seat on the Executive Committee and join the Executive team in overseeing the bank’s strategic direction. Neiss has over 26 years of progressive experience in the mortgage industry. Since joining ENB in January of 2014, he has been instrumental in increasing loan production from $20 million to $226 million annually and expanding the mortgage products offered by the bank exponentially.

Neiss is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Government with a minor in Music. Additionally he has supported the community through the years as his role as a Level IV Certified USA Hockey Coach for Lancaster County Youth Hockey League, the Hershey Junior Bears and a Head Coach of the Manheim Township Ice Hockey team. He also recently served on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago MPF Advisory Council and currently serves on the Board of Banker’s Settlement Services Capital Region. Neiss currently resides in Lititz, PA.

For more information about Ephrata National Bank, visit www.epnb.com.

About Ephrata National Bank

Ephrata National Bank is an independent community bank with $1.5 Billion in assets and 12 full-service locations in Lancaster, Berks, and Lebanon Counties.