Here is some background and history on LNP Media Group and WITF, which have announced a partnership to their respective staffs on Tuesday.

LNP Media Group

The Steinman family has owned and operated what today is LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster County’s top source of news and information, for nearly 158 years, through four generations.

By 2012, the Lancaster New Era, Lancaster Intelligencer Journal and the Sunday News had merged into one newsroom. In 2014, the newspaper was renamed LNP and given a new look, a sharper focus and easier-to-use sections and pages. The newspaper and its website, LancasterOnline, are owned by LNP Media Group Inc.

In 2015, Robert M. Krasne, a retired attorney, succeeded Beverly R. “Peggy” Steinman as chairman of the Steinman Communications board of directors. Krasne, the husband of James Hale Steinman’s granddaughter, Hale Ansberry Krasne, had served as the newspaper’s publisher since 2013. Also in 2015, LNP Media Group launched The Caucus, a weekly newspaper dedicated to investigative reporting on Pennsylvania state government. The International News Media Association named the publication the best new print product in the world.

In February 2015, Lancaster County Weeklies, a subsidiary of LNP Media Group and publisher of The Ephrata Review and The Lititz Review, acquired the Elizabethtown Advocate, a weekly newspaper founded in 2010.

The family sold Intelligencer Printing in 2017 and 10 Delmarva radio stations in 2019, moves aimed at keeping LNP sustainable.

In 2020, amid a global pandemic, LNP Media Group moved from its longtime home at 8 W. King St. to the former Bulova building at 101 N. Queen St. as Steinman Communications also put into operation its new state-of-the-art printing facility in the Greenfield Corporate Center in East Lampeter Township.

WHO OWNS WHAT? The gifting of LNP Media Group to WITF is expected to be completed by the end of June. Here’s what Steinman Communications will own: Lancaster Farming

Susquehanna Printing

Various real estate holdings Here’s what WITF will own: LNP | LancasterOnline

Lititz Record-Express

The Ephrata Review

The Caucus

WITF

Founded by educators in 1963, WITF-TV began broadcasting in November 1964 from studios in Hershey. Initial support came from the state Parent-Teacher Association, Hershey Estates (now HERCO), commercial broadcasters and private contributions from individuals and businesses. The funds were then matched by the Ford Foundation and state and federal government.

In 1971, WITF-FM (89.5 FM) signed on the air, becoming the first classical station for all of central Pennsylvania. The radio station would become integral to the community during the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979. In addition to public television and radio, WITF has grown to include digital content witf.org; StateImpactPennsylvania, a collaboration among WPSU, WITF, WHYY and The Allegheny Front to cover the fiscal and environmental impact of Pennsylvania's booming energy economy; Mosaic, a central Pennsylvania arts and culture hub, and ExplorePAhistory.com, and a production services division.