Central Pennsylvania UPS workers, including 432 at its East Petersburg facility in Lancaster County, tentatively approved a supplemental contract along with a new five-year national contract this week.

Voting on the new five-year national master contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday, finding support with 86% of Teamsters who voted, or about 130,000 out of 150,000 votes. The Teamsters said it was passed by the highest vote for a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS.

After negotiations broke down in early July, Atlanta-based UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline. It came as large and small businesses were working on contingency plans in the event of a strike, which would have spiked shipping prices and scrambled supply chains.

According to Remi "R.J." Briand, president of Teamsters Local 771, about 75% of central Pennsylvania Teamsters approved the supplemental agreement, or about 2,782 out of 3,730. The agreement includes an increase in how many workers can take a personal day at the same time and policy changes that can lead more part-time workers to full-time jobs.

There are seven Teamsters locals included in the central Pennsylvania supplemental agreement.

The union said more than 40 supplemental agreements, like the one for central Pennsylvania, were also ratified, except for one that covers roughly 170 members in Florida. The national master agreement will go into effect as soon as that last supplement is renegotiated and ratified, it said.

Under the tentative master agreement, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more in total by the end of the five-year contract. Starting hourly pay for part-time employees also got bumped up to $21, but some workers said that fell short of their expectations.