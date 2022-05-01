Throwing around the word “change” at Lancaster Central Market can make some people a little apprehensive. That’s because for many loyal supporters, the downtown farmers’ market’s traditions are a big part of its appeal.

“I’m pretty happy with the way it’s operating now. Honestly I’d probably be more inclined to worry about too much change than too little,” said Leo DiSanto, a 43-year-old musician from Millersville who was shopping at Central Market around lunchtime last Tuesday.

With a recently-hired executive director for the Central Market Trust considering ways to expand programming and services at Central Market, the opinions of shoppers like DiSanto show why making any changes at the historic market might require a light touch.

DiSanto was one of handful of people LNP | LancasterOnline talked to about the task of the market’s new leader to find areas of growth that don’t involve adding new operating days or expanding hours. The varied responses unsurprisingly show that people at market late on a Tuesday morning really enjoy the actual experience of shopping at market. They also shed some light on the high regard many locals have for the iconic market and the potential difficulty of gauging actual support for new programs.

Contradicting DiSanto’s view, Anna Beasley, a 30-year-old Lancaster city social worker, said she was “really open to change” when told a new executive director was looking at ways to do some things differently.

“I like it the way it is, but I would be interested in learning more about what kind of changes are going to happen,” she said.

Since actually coming to market is a pleasure, Beasley said she likely wouldn’t take advantage of a food truck or shopper services. But if it helps standholders, Beasley said, she was all for it.

DiSanto had a similar view about the possible benefit of a service he would personally be unlikely to use.

“I’m sure that would be helpful for some people. But for me, coming to market is part of the experience that I enjoy,” he said. “But I don’t see how that could be a bad thing. It would give the businesses here more reach to sell their products.”

Tony Haverstick, a 79-year-old bookbinder who lives in the city, was wholly skeptical about the appeal of a Central Market service that doesn’t involve actually coming to market.

“It’s OK. But when it fails, everybody will be disappointed,” he said.

Instead, Haverstick suggesting something the Central Market Trust has said is off the table.

“If they want more people in here, they’ve got to be open more days a week,” he said.

DiSanto, who tours with the band Vinegar Creek Constituency and sometimes busks at public markets when he is on the road, suggested that one change Lancaster Central Market could make would be to bring some level of oversight to the musicians that set up to play outside.

DiSanto has previously played outside of Central Market while his brother, Nick DiSanto, can attract a crowd with his one-man band.

Currently, Central Market Trust doesn’t take any role in organizing the buskers. But DiSanto said that something like issuing a free permit to play could enhance what is sometimes – but not always – a delightful experience for shoppers.

“Some folks dominate certain spots and not all of them are skilled,” he said. “Some musicians have felt pushed out.”