This month and next, Lancaster city is welcoming 315 more employees to downtown as Woodstream and Cargas settle into their new headquarters in the center of the city.
Lancaster City Alliance, the merchant community and partner organizations are thrilled to welcome both companies. Their arrivals get Lancaster city closer to many of the aspirations set out in the alliance’s “Building On Strength” 15-year economic development plan, unveiled in 2015.
Plan aspirations include attracting and retaining talent to the city, creating jobs that provide a livable wage, cultivating existing Lancaster businesses to grow with continued success and serving as a national model for urban economic development.
We applaud Cargas and Woodstream for recognizing Lancaster city as a premier place to do business and attract talent.
Other employers with ties to the city are also growing.
Trout, Ebersole & Groff has announced that it’s returning to the city after 47 years to East King Street. Select Security is nearing completion of its expansion at the former John Best & Sons steam engine and boiler works on North Plum Street near East Walnut Street. And Rhoads Energy recently celebrated the beginning of its expansion on Hazel Street in southern Lancaster city.
We welcome this exciting growth and encourage employees to take advantage of all that Lancaster city has to offer, including our dining scene recently recognized by The New York Times, public art to inspire you, locally-owned shops and the opportunity to bike and walk just about anywhere you want to go.
Lancaster city is an exciting place to be right now. We salute the city for obtaining the designation of Lancaster as a welcoming city.
However, city stakeholders continue to work together to solve several important issues including housing for all, continued decrease in poverty and access to jobs.
Even as major businesses are relocating and expanding across the city there is still a critical need for good paying jobs and transportation resources to place individuals in open positions across the county.
We applaud the Lancaster Chamber, High Concrete, Four Seasons Produce and South Central Transit Authority for their initiative to transport city workers to new jobs in northern Lancaster County. It is these types of creative partnerships and coordination of resources that will address our community’s great needs.
We believe Lancaster city is ready for the challenge and we look forward to guiding the community through the next 10 years of the “Building On Strength” economic development plan. When the plan comes to a close we aspire for all of Lancaster city to flourish and for everyone to share in its success.
Marshall W. Snively is president of the Lancaster City Alliance.