CBD American Shaman will open a small retail shop Sept. 1 at The Shops @ Rockvale.

The roughly 500-square-foot retail shop will sell CBD and related products, including topical creams and massage oils as well as dog and cat treats made with the cannabis compound that does not cause a high.

CBD American Shaman is a Missouri-based franchise with more than 300 U.S. retail locations. The local franchisee and sole employee at the Lancaster store is Robert “R.J.” Ochota who previously worked as an insurance restoration contractor.

The CBD American Shaman store in Rockvale is between Christopher & Banks and Fan Cave.

