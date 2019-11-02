Casa Carlo Italian Market and Yahi Poke have opened together in downtown Lancaster at 101NQ, a redevelopment of the former Bulova building at Queen and Orange streets.
Casa Carlo carries a variety of Italian grocery items as well as sandwiches, salads and freshly made pasta, meatballs and mozzarella. It has seating for around a dozen, including space at window counters.
Yahi Poke features a variety of poke and hibachi bowls made with rice, protein, vegetables, sauces and other toppings. The namesake poke (po-KAY) is a type of Hawaiian raw fish salad.
Yahi Poke has some set selections but also lets customers customize their bowls, with options such as cooked steak, chicken, shrimp and tofu.
Casa Carlo and Yahi Poke are separate restaurants in an internally connected space in the courtyard of 101NQ, across Queen Street from Binns Park.
Casa Carlo and Yahi Poke are both owned by Francesco Conigliaro, who also owns Two Cousins Pizza in Willow Street. He has about 15 employees at his new restaurants.