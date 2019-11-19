The Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland has begun accepting room bookings for June and beyond even as it has yet to announce an official opening date.

A collaboration with Dutch Wonderland owner Palace Entertainment, the first official hotel of the Cartoon Network will feature characters from television shows shows such as "Adventure Time," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "We Bare Bears."

Dutch Wonderland spokesman Jeffrey Eisenberg said an official opening date could come before June while yet-to-be-announced “guest preview” events would allow people to stay at the hotel before some amenities are available.

The new 165-room hotel at 2285 Lincoln Highway East replaces the Continental Inn which Dutch Wonderland bought for $4.7 million in January 2018. The partnership with Cartoon Network was announced nine months later. the hotel was originally slated to open last summer.

Listed room rates for the Cartoon Network Hotel start at $249 for standard rooms, and $489 for suites that include kitchenettes and living areas meant to accommodate a family of six.

The hotel also will have an indoor pool, game room, play area and Cartoon Network store. Outdoors, the 8.9-acre site will feature another pool plus a water-play zone, an amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games and fire pits.

“The Cartoon Network Hotel will be unlike any other property in the region,” Rolf Paegert, chief operating officer of Palace Entertainment said in an announcement Tuesday about the opening of bookings for June. “Cartoon Network characters and theming will bring the property to life and offer magical, interactive experiences around every turn. This hotel is going to set the standard for guest-focused, themed lodging immersion.”

Palace Entertainment owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks, water parks and family entertainment centers in the United States and Australia.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Palace Entertainment acquired Dutch Wonderland in 2010 from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Co.

