A small brewery with a tasting room is slated to open this fall in Lancaster.

Cartel Brewing + Blending plans to operate out of a 2,000-square-foot space at 928 N. Prince St., near Neptune Diner.

The brewery is led by Adam Chamberland, an award-winning homebrewer who has a background in marketing. Other owners are Cullen Farrell and Kyle Ober of fresh juice maker RiJuice, and Sam Guo, an owner of Silantra Asian Kitchen in Lancaster.

A homebrewer since 2008, Chamberland said he likes to experiment with fruit-infused beer, including strawberry/basil and blueberry/lemon combinations. He says he plans to feature a cream ale at the new location and will continue to make different beers with coffee.

As a homebrewer, Chamber won first place at the 2015 Lititz Craft Brew Fest with his Stowaway Stout and took second place in 2017 with his Imperial Stout with Maple Syrup. He has also aged some of his beer in oak barrels previously used for bourbon or rye whiskey.

The roughly 30-seat tasting room at the brewery will have what Chamberland describes as a menu of “super light fare.”

Chamberland said they recently signed a lease for the property that was was most recently occupied by Mad Men Antiques and is also the former home of Gretna Bikes.

