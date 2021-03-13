A newly opened Lancaster microbrewery and tasting room features a variety of beer styles that can be customized by blending.

Cartel Brewing + Blending operates out of a 2,000-square-foot space at 928 N. Prince St., near Neptune Diner. It opened with nine taps and beer styles that include cream ale, porter and IPA, in addition to gose, a German-style sour beer.

Most of the beers can be blended at the taps, so customers will have the option to sample new flavor combinations. For example, Amish Mug Club (cream ale with vanilla and Amish-style root beer) mixes well with a porter or a plain cream ale, according to Adam Chamberland, an award-winning homebrewer who oversees brewing. Other owners are Cullen Farrell and Kyle Ober of fresh juice maker RiJuice, and Sam Guo, an owner of Silantra Asian Kitchen in Lancaster

Cartel Brewing + Blending offers a limited snack menu and eventually some sandwiches but will regularly feature food trucks that set up outside the microbrewery.

The taproom has seating capacity for around 30, as well as a small bar, although seating there is off-limits because of restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cartel Brewing + Blending originally signed a lease for the space in March 2020, and then had plans delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. It occupies a spot that was most recently occupied by Mad Men Antiques that is also the former home of Gretna Bikes.

Cartel Brewing + Blending Address: 928 N. Prince St. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Info.: cartelbrewing.com, facebook.com/cartelbrewing,