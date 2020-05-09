After signing a lease for a new location in March, plans for Cartel Brewing + Blending have been delayed because of ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns. Yet the owners still intend to open their new tasting room and microbrewery by the end of the year.

Cartel Brewing + Blending plans to operate out of a 2,000-square-foot space at 928 N. Prince St., near Neptune Diner. The spot was most recently occupied by Mad Men Antiques and is also the former home of Gretna Bikes.

Cartel Brewing +Blending will offer beer and cider on tap and make to-go sales. It will also have a light food menu and feature some events, such as a pop-up dinner pairing of beer and lobster rolls.

Owner Adam Chamberland said some of the final financing for the project hasn’t come through and renovation work was delayed because of construction shutdowns and now is on hold as he awaits some needed permits. Yet he still says he still hopes to open by the end of the year.

The brewery is led by Chamberland, an award-winning homebrewer who has a background in marketing. Other owners are Cullen Farrell and Kyle Ober of fresh juice maker RiJuice, and Sam Guo, an owner of Silantra Asian Kitchen in Lancaster.

