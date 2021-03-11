Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster will have its rent covered for the next three months thanks to a recent donation from the Barstool Fund.

The Jamaican food restaurant at 701 E. Chestnut St. is getting $3,100 from the fund, which was set up in December by Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy to help small businesses survive the pandemic. To date, the Barstool Fund has raised more than $37 million and given money to 319 businesses.

For Caribbean Wave owner Damian Cavalo, the donation is some welcome good news after what he says has been a tough year.

“It’s been a struggle. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I was almost losing my business.”

After being closed for around two months at the beginning of the pandemic, Cavalo said he lost some employees and found that customers were slow to return. He says he got some assistance early on from the Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Fund but didn’t qualify for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Recently, Cavalo said business has been picking up, helped by sales of Booster#Push, a bottled fruit and vegetable juice he concocted himself and started selling about four months ago at the restaurant.

At the suggestion of an employee, Cavalo said he submitted a video last week to the Barstool Fund, along with a request to cover three months’ rent. The next day, he got a video call from Portnoy, who personally contacts each donation recipient and then posts the calls on The Barstool Fund’s Twitter page.

“Oh my goodness, you give me goosebumps!” Cavalo said when he answered the call and realized Portnoy was offering help.

Brash and outspoken, Portnoy has publicly criticized pandemic-related restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. He began the Barstool Fund with $500,000 of his own money after berating politicians for not doing enough to help struggling entrepreneurs.

The fund is an outgrowth of Barstool Sports, a sports blog Portnoy founded in Boston in 2003. Portnoy and the company have been criticized for use of racist and sexist language and material. In January 2020, Penn National Gaming paid $163 million for a 36% ownership stake in Barstool Sports, which gave the Wyomissing-based casino operator exclusive rights to use the Barstool brand in its sports-betting products.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk gets the call. Thanks again to @PNGamingInc for their donation to help save small PA businesses. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/bJ6HdNBCBi — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) March 5, 2021