The former Brancyn’s restaurant outside Denver has reopened as Island Time.

The new restaurant at 2170 N. Reading Road features a Caribbean-inspired menu, drinks and décor.

Entrees include smoked mahi-mahi wrapped in banana leaves, jerk chicken skewers, and ribs smoked over pimento and oak wood chips. There are also burgers, a cheesesteak and a Cuban sandwich.

Island Time is owned by Neil Beatty, who said the restaurant was inspired by his own travels to the Caribbean. Beatty, whose background is in landscaping, oversaw some cosmetic renovations to the restaurant, which has inside seating for around 80 as well as space for about 40 outside.

Island Time will also feature a full cocktail menu with Caribbean-themed drinks, pending the transfer of a liquor license from Brancyn’s. Beatty said he expects that will happen in a couple weeks.

