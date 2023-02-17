Cargill is proposing to double the size of its chocolate-making operation in Lititz as it works to meet growing demand seven years after it closed the historic Wilbur Chocolate factory on Broad Street.

The privately-held, global food corporation, based in Minnesota, is planning to add a new manufacturing building next to its existing Lititz plant at 201 W. Lincoln Ave. Cargill said the number of jobs at the new facility has not been determined, but in October its representatives told the Lititz Borough Zoning Hearing Board that it would not be more than 52. The current facility, which Cargill plans to keep in operation, employs 90 workers.

Plans recently submitted to the Lancaster County Planning Commission show a proposed 206,960-square-foot building located south of Arrowhead Drive, which would use the existing entrance to the Cargill plant on Lincoln Avenue. The current, 187,309-square-foot facility produces white chocolate.

A Cargill official said the project is still in the early planning stages. He declined to provide the cost of the new building.

“As the demand for chocolate continues to grow in North America, Cargill has proposed building a new facility in Lititz, adjacent to its current site, that would produce chocolate products for food and beverage customers in the region,” said Russ Hobson, director of strategic initiatives for Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate North America.

Hobson said a groundbreaking date has not yet been finalized. Cargill’s submission to the county planners stated that construction would begin in summer 2023 and take 12 months to complete.

Next steps

The project still requires land development approval from Lititz Borough Council. Cargill has filed plans with the borough, but has not asked to present its plans to its planning commission, the next step in land development approval. The project also requires state Department of Transportation approval because it is located along a state road.

The property is zoned industrial and is located in an urban growth area as defined by the county’s Places2040 comprehensive plan. It has access to public sewer and water utilities.

Cargill got approval from the borough zoning hearing board in October to provide 80 parking spaces at the site instead of 414, the amount required under the zoning ordinance. During the zoning hearing board meeting, Cargill officials testified that there would be a maximum of 52 employees at the entire facility when it is completed.

Cargill closed the iconic Wilbur Chocolate factory on North Broad Street in 2016, after 93 years in operation, eliminating 100 jobs.

The company said it was not feasible to modernize the plant. The factory has since been redeveloped as a hotel, apartments and shops.

About 40 employees at Cargill’s current Lititz site are represented by Chocolate Workers Local 464. The union’s business agent, Mike Saylor, said he hadn’t heard of any definite expansion plans. Saylor said that any new jobs created at the site would be represented by the union.

“That property is already under contract. If they build somewhere else, it’s not,” he said.