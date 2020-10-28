Business software firm Cargas Systems on Wednesday named Keith Kuzio, retired CEO of Larson Design Group, its new board chair, succeeding founder Chip Cargas.

Kuzio, 57, of Williamsport, was CEO of Larson Design, an architectural, engineering and surveying company, from 2005 until his retirement in April. During his tenure, Larson Design grew from 50 to 365 employees.

Cargas Systems said it picked Kuzio because he shares its core values, vision and purpose, is a proven leader with experience in growing a business and brings an outside perspective to the chair position.

Like Cargas Systems, Larson Design is employee owned. Cargas is based in Lancaster. Larson Design has an office in Lititz but is based in Williamsport.

As board chair, Kuzio will focus on preparing Cargas for the future. In his words, “It’s an evolution, not a revolution.”

Cargas, 73, of Lancaster, remains on the Cargas Systems board and continues in his part-time role as a community advocate for company’s way of doing business.

Cargas, who has been a leader of the business community for decades, started his company in 1988. Cargas Systems now has approximately 150 employees. Nate Scott continues as its president and CEO.