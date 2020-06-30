The Lancaster County CareerLink, 1016 N. Charlotte St. in the Liberty Place building, will resume limited in-person activities beginning Monday, July 20.

Due to ongoing state restrictions and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, only jobseekers who’ve made an appointment ahead of time will be permitted to enter.

In order to accommodate as many jobseekers as possible, CareerLink will have extended hours, compared to its pre-pandemic schedule.

Hours of operation will be: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to noon.

To make an appointment, jobseekers can call 717-509-5613.

Individuals who have questions related to unemployment compensation should continue to call the unemployment compensation hotline at 888-313-7284 or email uchelp@pa.gov.

CareerLink switched to an all-virtual format on March 17, as government offices shut statewide to limit the spread of the virus.

As CareerLink resumes in-person services, on an appointment-only basis, CareerLink will continue to offer all of its services virtually as well, including workshops, resume critiques, career-navigation assistance and other help. For more information, visit jobs4lancaster.com.

Businesses in need of qualified applicants for job openings, interested in on-the-job training or providing work experience opportunities for young adults, may continue to contact the Business Service team by emailing Laura O’Neill at loneill@jobs4lancaster.com or calling 717-509-5613.