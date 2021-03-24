To raise awareness of its services, CareerLink of Lancaster County is holding three drive-thru events around the county for people interested in getting in-person help with a job search.

CareerLink staff will be outside: Liberty Place, 313 W. Liberty St., on Thursday; Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, on Friday; and Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, on Saturday. Staff will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A CareerLink staffer will greet each person attending from the passenger side window and ask about their employment and training needs. The staffer will make recommendations, discuss CareerLink services and share other resources with them.

Job-seekers who are attending are encouraged to ask about job search assistance, training opportunities and other services. The CareerLink staffer also will be able to direct job-seekers toward sources of assistance with housing, child care and transportation.

CareerLink asks that participants wear a mask in their car if speaking with staffer. No registration is required to participate.

Though CareerLink’s offices have been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the pandemic, job seekers are able to get assistance by calling (717) 509-5613 or visiting jobs4lancaster.com.