When Cathy Rychalsky looks at the future office of PA CareerLink Lancaster County, she is struck by more than the new building’s attractive physical features.

Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, which oversees the local CareerLink, also notices what the newly constructed Manheim Pike structure symbolizes.

“We see this building as a professional and welcoming space that exudes the respect that jobseekers, businesses and the community as a whole should expect and feel when addressing workforce challenges,” she said.

After 20 years on the lower level of Liberty Place, 1016 N. Charlotte St., CareerLink is moving this month to a $3.1 million building at 1046 Manheim Pike, on the edge of the former Lancaster Malleable property.

CareerLink will close its city facility at 2 p.m. Tuesday to begin its multi-day move. It will open at its new address a half-mile away in Manheim Township on Monday, Nov. 15 at the usual time of 8:30 a.m., but just for job-search help and computer use. However, full services, including workshops, won’t be provided there until Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The new space is the opposite of the current location, once part of Armstrong World Industries’ headquarters, in many ways.

The new space is bright, with lots of natural light. Most of the CareerLink staff will be working in an area with an open floor plan, to foster collaboration and innovation. Other new touches will include a breakroom for jobseekers and flex-space classrooms.

The building’s developer and landlord, Lancaster-based Deerin Companies, also provided decorative murals, water-bottle filling stations and upgraded ceilings, lighting and doors at no extra charge. Speedwell Construction was the project’s general contractor.

“(Deerin) wanted to provide a space that people wanted to come to, feel comfortable in and be excited to talk about,” said Rychalsky, adding that the touches “far exceed what we expected.” A Deerin spokesman did not answer questions from LNP | LancasterOnline.

CareerLink is a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs (including people in particular categories such as dislocated workers, youth, senior citizens, veterans, refugees, people with English as a second language and people with disabilities, among others).

Its staff teaches workplace skills, job-search skills, resume writing and many other skills. CareerLink also helps employers seeking employees. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses used its services a year too.

More information on CareerLink’s services can be found at jobs4lancaster.com or by calling (717) 509-5613.

CareerLink, with about 50 employees, will be joined at the new site by the Workforce Development Board, with eight employees. They will occupy 18,000 square feet, compared with 32,000 square feet on North Charlotte Street.

“This reduction supports the new model of service delivery, blending both in-person and virtual options,” explained Rychalsky.

Under a 10-year lease, plus renewal options, the rent will be $20.95 per square foot a year, she said, for a total of $382,000 annually. In contrast, the North Charlotte Street landlord was offering $20.58 per square foot a year for 20,000 square feet, she said, for a total of $416,000 annually, plus 5,600 square feet at no charge.