Lansdale-based Cardinal Camera opened a new store Monday in Ephrata, replacing Lee’s Camera Center which had operated for 47 years.
Lee’s Camera Center had been nearing the end of a going-out-of-business sale at its 508 E. Main St. shop when Cardinal Camera owner Kurt Seelig decided to buy the shop.
Seelig bought Lee’s Camera Center for an undisclosed price last week, a purchase that included equipment, fixtures and some inventory. Seelig will also keep several employees.
Like Lee’s Camera Center, Cardinal Camera sells a variety of cameras and supplies and also offer photo prints, photo restoration and framing services. Some services will will be expanded or upgraded under the new owner, including a new machine that can make photo prints directly from a smartphone.
Also, while Lee’s Camera Center exclusively sold Canon equipment, Cardinal Camera will offer multiple brands, as well as used equipment. Seelig says he will also have regular photo classes and demonstrations.
In addition to its store in Lansdale, Cardinal Camera has Pennsylvania stores in King of Prussia and Glen Mills as well as one in Charlotte, North Carolina. The business was founded in 1937 by Seelig’s grandfather who initially opened a Kodak dealership.
Seelig, who had flirted with buying Lee’s Camera Center last fall, said he was persuaded to go ahead with the purchase after owner Lee Lintner reached out to him again.
Seelig visited the shop during the last week of February, saying he was convinced to take over after hearing customers describe how important the store was to them.
Lintner said he is thrilled another camera shop will operate in his former space. “Life is full of surprises, and this was definitely one of the,” he said.
Opened in 1973 at 33 E. Main St., owner Lintner moved his namesake shop in 1979 to 508 E. Main St., taking a spot in a 10,000-square-foot shopping center he developed.