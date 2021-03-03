A few Sundays ago, when Manheim resident Gary Devonshire Jr. noticed his cupboard was down to one or two cans of cat food, he went to his usual supermarket to stock up.

He found that the Giant in Mount Joy was out of Friskies canned salmon and tuna, the preferred choices of his children’s picky cats, Stormy and Jo Jo, but Devonshire thought nothing of it. The 41-year-old truck driver assumed other customers had cleared the shelf earlier that day.

It wasn’t until Devonshire stopped in the Weis supermarket on Stony Battery Road a couple days later that he learned the real reason − attached to another depleted shelf was a sign indicating the pandemic was causing a national shortage of cat and dog food, especially canned varieties.

That didn’t solve Devonshire’s dilemma, though. He still had two cats to please, including the especially finicky Jo Jo, who’ll “stare you down and eyeball you for 10 or 15 minutes” when offered a dry-food alternative.

Luckily, Devonshire’s parents in New Providence joined the search. His father “hit the motherlode” on his second stop in Willow Street – buying about 20 cans at the Weis in Kendig Square. And when Devonshire and his wife returned to the Mount Joy Giant on Sunday, the preferred cans of Friskies were in stock.

“We just bought two or three cans,” he said Tuesday. “We didn’t want to be greedy.”

More demand, less supply

When COVID-19 arrived a year ago, panic buying and hoarding cleaned out supplies of staples such as toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Now supermarket operators and pet supply stores nationwide are coping with a different shortage.

This new deficit, which appears to have emerged in November or December, has several causes. Demand for pet food has risen because many people, working from home due to the pandemic, have bought or adopted a pet for companionship.

At the same time, COVID-19 outbreaks at some pet-food manufacturing plants have decimated their workforces, slashing production. Canneries have struggled to keep up with demand for more canned food for people and pets. And winter storms have disrupted deliveries from plants to distributors and supermarkets.

Stacy Davis, purchasing director for That Fish Place – That Pet Place on Centerville Road, said the shortage primarily involves canned cat food and canned dog food. She first noticed it in November.

Davis said the ordering process is “hit or miss,” with orders rarely being filled in full, in part because manufacturers are concentrating on producing more of their best sellers. “It makes it hard to keep what the customers are using on the shelf consistently.”

If a product is available through only one manufacturer or one distributor, Davis said, an unfilled order means the pet supply business is out of luck. But if it’s available through multiple channels, her purchasing department will scour the industry for alternative sources, though sometimes the product carries a higher price through those channels.

When a customer finds an empty shelf slot, staff at That Fish Place – That Pet Place will suggest other food options for the customer’s pet, Davis said. That’s not all bad, she noted, explaining that it’s healthier for a pet’s diet to rotate among several healthy choices rather than have only one.

Supermarkets squeeze

Visits by LNP | LancasterOnline to Giant and Weis stores here on Monday generally found shelf space bare for many kinds of wet cat food, but not all. Dog food shelves were much better stocked.

Ashley Flower, spokeswoman for Giant, the county’s biggest supermarket chain, said inventories of cat and dog food are being pinched by the pandemic.

“Over the past month, some pet food suppliers have advised of us challenges they are facing, which impacts what is available in our stores for purchase,” said Flower.

“We continue to remain in close contact with our suppliers and are working to bring in alternate products, but it is possible customers may find a particular brand or variety is unavailable due to these challenges,” she said Monday.

Marcie Rivera, spokeswoman for Wegmans, which has the busiest individual supermarket in Lancaster County, as measured by revenue, said the chain is facing a shortage of wet cat food, due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and winter weather.

“We are working with our suppliers to secure as much product as possible and hope to get more product back on the shelves soon,” Rivera added.

Lin Weaver, co-owner of Shady Maple Farm Market, which has the largest amount of square footage of any supermarket in the county, said the shortage is the most pronounced with canned cat food and some types of dog food. Dry varieties of cat and dog food are plentiful, though, he said.

At PetSmart, a spokesman said, “We are seeing shortages from manufacturers of wet (dog and cat) food that are affecting our canned food supply both in our stores and online. We are … actively working with our manufacturing and shipping partners to ensure supply is increased to better meet the current demand.”

“We are still getting a significant amount of wet and canned products, just not enough in some cases,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of Weis Markets, the county’s second biggest chain of supermarkets. “Our suppliers expect it to improve significantly in March and April.”

A spokeswoman for Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods declined to comment on its pet-food inventory.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is not experiencing any difficulty obtaining pet food since it buys directly from manufacturers, a spokeswoman said. Nor is the Humane League of Lancaster County having any such trouble, a spokeswoman said, due to generous community support.