Calm has replaced craziness inside local supermarkets.

Instead of aisles jammed with edgy customers, as happened late last week when consumers got spooked by the COVID-19 outbreak, some aisles on Monday had more employees refilling shelves than shoppers.

Checkout lines no longer backed up into the aisles. Rather, registers were available with no wait or at worst a brief one.

While the selection was thin on some items -- such as milk, eggs, bread, frozen pizza, spaghetti sauce, bottled water, oatmeal and pasta -- the only basics missing at all four stores visited by LNP | LancasterOnline were hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Supermarket industry experts blamed the outages and shortages on a wave of "panic buying" by consumers who feared the exponential spread of COVID-19 would endanger the availability of supermarket staples.

"I'm not worried," said Doris Barker of Manor Township while shopping at the Giant supermarket on Centerville Road.

"I think panic is being spread by people who are panicking. I'm keeping a positive attitude that everything is going to be OK," she said.

Some other details have changed at local stores since the virus outbreak.

For instance, Stauffers at Kissel Hill has closed its hot and cold buffets. Wegmans has "limited its options" at its self-serve prepared food lines. Weis has shut down its salad, olive and hot food bars.

Wegmans, usually a 24-hour operation, has closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for easier restocking and sanitizing. The Giant at Lancaster Shopping Center, also a 24-hour store, likewise has closed overnight. Weis has switched its schedule to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While the crowds create stress for shoppers, they do the same for employees trying to keep the shelves stocked and the checkout lines flowing.

“I can’t keep it filled,” said a Stauffers employee at the Lititz store who was putting 1-gallon jugs of spring water on the shelf.

Some customers found a way to keep things copacetic – being flexible.

“This isn’t the kind we use, but so be it,” said a Stauffers customer as she put a pack of Angel Soft toilet paper in her cart.

The customer gave Stauffers high marks for hustling to keep shelves as stocked as possible. When she was there Friday, there wasn’t a single roll of any brand of toilet paper, she said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michele Spencer of Denver got caught in Friday’s maelstrom when she went to buy two cases of water and two 12-packs of toilet paper. She had decided to stock up because the state’s K-12 school shutdown meant her three children would be staying home for several weeks.

“We’ll be fine, but I’m worried that everybody else will lose their marbles,” said Spencer, shopping for a birthday cake at Wegmans with her daughter.

Also keeping his cool was John Bilello of Lancaster.

“My wife always has bought a lot of stuff in advance. She keeps a nice backup supply,” he said inside the Bridgeport Weis Markets.

Store executives made a host of other adjustments in the past few days to cope with the deluge of demand.

Weis, for instance, called in extra staff, placed extra orders, put purchase limits on the scarcest items, assigned one employee per store to do nothing but sanitizing and stopped the sale of individual bakery items (like rolls), said spokesman Dennis Curtin.

“The market last week was crazy. I would compare it to a Thanksgiving week,” said Phil Weaver, co-CEO and president of Shady Maple Farm Market, the county’s largest grocery store.

Weaver said grocery customers came from as far away as Philadelphia, clearing shelves of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other essentials.

To resupply, the market was scheduled to get two trucks of inventory Monday evening instead of the usual one.

In addition, Weaver said its in-house bakery plans to make “a couple hundred extra” loaves of white bread help keep that staple on shelves.

Wegmans also implemented a host of actions, such as putting purchase limits on dozens of items, upping the frequency of its cleaning and sanitizing, and temporarily enhancing its short-term disability policy for employees affected by COVID-19.

“Our team is working around the clock to do the best job possible to serve our customers and community while keeping the safety of our team members and customers in mind,” said Stauffers spokeswoman Debi Drescher.

Giant spokeswoman Ashley Flower voiced a similar approach.

“Due to overwhelming demand, we are currently experiencing shortages and out of stocks on many household staples, including disinfecting and cleaning products,” she said. “We are focused on getting back in stock as soon as possible.”

--Staff Writer Chad Umble contributed to this story.