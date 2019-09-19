Cafe di Vetro, which had been mostly closed since late May, has reopened.
The Lancaster city coffee shop at 400 N. Prince St. originally opened in the summer of 2013 with wraps, sandwiches, soups and salads.
After it closed May 27, it was periodically open for cash-only sales of meatball subs or fruit/yogurt parfaits.
A manager said the coffee shop has resumed its normal operations. He referred LNP’s question about the extended closing to its owner, who did not respond with an explanation.
Cafe di Vetro is on the first floor of the headquarters building for T.W. Ponessa & Associates and was opened by Tom Ponessa, owner of his namesake counseling firm.