Cafe di Vetro in Lancaster remains closed with an uncertain future.
The coffee shop, which opened at 400 N. Prince St. in the summer of 2013, now has a sign posted in its window saying it will be closed “until further notice.”
In late May, a post on Cafe di Vetro’s Facebook page said it would be closed from May 27 through June “or until further notice.” In July the cafe was periodically open for limited lunchtime hours for cash-only sales of meatball subs or fruit/yogurt parfaits.
Cafe di Vetro is on the first floor of the headquarters building for T.W. Ponessa & Associates and was opened by Tom Ponessa, owner of his namesake counseling firm.
Cafe di Vetro’s phone number is disconnected and no one responded to a message seeking information sent through its Facebook page. In addition, Ponessa did not respond to a voicemail message seeking comment.