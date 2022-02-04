A Tioga County bank has opened its first Lancaster County branch office in East Hempfield Township.

C&N, based in Wellsboro, opened last month at 2098 Spring Valley Road, near the intersection of Rohrerstown Road and Route 30. The full-service bank branch is across from the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health suburban pavilion, a location that most recently was an Orrstown Bank branch.

With more than $2.4 billion in assets, C&N has 31 full-service locations, mostly in the northern tier of the state. C&N came south by acquiring Monument Bank in 2019 and then by acquiring Covenant Bank in 2020, deals that brought it offices in Bucks and Chester counties. Last year it opened its first branch office in York County.