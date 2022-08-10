For more than a quarter-century, the Lancaster Chamber has advocated for a reduction in the state’s tax on corporate profits, which at 9.99% is the second highest in the nation, trailing only New Jersey.

The corporate tax cut was once again a topic at an event held Tuesday at the Lancaster Chamber. But this time instead of pushing to advance the measure, the news conference was called to celebrate the recent passage of a state budget that will halve the corporate tax rate by 2031.

“This is a historic occasion that dramatically changes Pennsylvania’s business climate,” said Brian Vernon, executive director of the Governor’s Action Team, speaking at the PA Chamber of Business and Industry event that included remarks from local state representatives and leaders of business groups.

“This lower rate is a game-changer for Pennsylvania,” Vernon said.

A tax reform package in the $45.2 billion state budget includes a measure that will cut the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 8.99% on Jan. 1, then gradually reduce it each year in phases until 2031, when it reaches 4.99%.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the corporate net income tax brought in $5.3 billion, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.

Proponents say the tax revenue the state loses because of the rate reduction will be more than offset by new revenue from out-of-state businesses moving here or expansions by business that are already here. Having such a high corporate tax rate has unnaturally suppressed economic growth, the proponents say.

“We advise our clients, do not make decisions based on taxes; make decisions based on what’s best for your business. Unfortunately, that was impossible when it came to Pennsylvania because the rate was such an outlier, you had to take that into account when you made your business decisions,” said Mark Heath, a certified public account who is a partner and director of tax services in the Lancaster office of McKonly & Asbury.

Bipartisan support

Gov. Tom Wolf campaigned on reducing the corporate net income tax when he was first running for governor and was a strong supporter of the measure that was part of a budget plan approved by votes of 180-20 in the House and 47-3 in the Senate.

“We’re here as proof that with bipartisan collaboration and a strong partnership between the public and private sector, we can accomplish great things for the commonwealth,” said Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of the PA Chamber.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Quarryville, said tax reform was possible this year because the budget also deposits $2.1 billion into the Rainy Day Fund, an emergency savings account, bringing the fund to its highest level of $5 billion.

“That is what allowed us to make these other choices in terms of tax policy and improving the business environment here in the commonwealth,” Cutler said at the PA Chamber press conference Tuesday.

Ryan Aument, a Republican state senator who lives in West Hempfield Township, said he hopes the full tax reduction will happen before 2031.

“I certainly would be an advocate for accelerating that timeline, but most certainly we need to hold the course,” he said.

No matter who it is, the state’s next governor will also support a quicker reduction in the corporate net income tax rate. Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general who is the Democratic candidate for governor, and Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate, have both said on the campaign trail that they want the tax rate to drop more quickly. Neither was at Tuesday’s press conference.

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said at the PA Chamber press conference that the corporate tax and the schedule of annual reductions written into law will give businesses the certainty they crave when making investment decisions.

Heath said the tax cut will force his firm to change the historic advice it has given clients about state taxes.

“In the accounting and tax world, every year we go over the governor’s budget … and every single time in there was a reduction in the (corporate net income tax),” he said. “And we always told our clients, ‘Don’t worry, it’s never going to happen.’”