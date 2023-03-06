Lancaster city clothing boutique owner Timbrel Adidala is trying to fathom whether in-person shopping will rebound this year.

Adidala has grown her business from an Etsy shop to a 1,700-square-foot boutique at 101 N. Queen St. formerly called Lush Bazaar. Last year, she was forced to rebrand her slow fashion shop to Chyatee (pronounced key-AH-thee) when a California fast fashion juggernaut, Pinkette, which does business as Lush, threatened to shut her down for the use of the word “Lush.”

“I think for me, my biggest question for 2023 in my retail business is: Do shoppers still want in-person retail services or has online and shopping with a click of your finger become the future?” she says. “I think after COVID many people have noticed the ease of shopping from home, as well as many employees have jumped on the work-from-home bandwagon, so I am curious to see how three years after COVID-19 if shopping habits will change and move more towards online or do people still want in-person shopping? The talks about a recession and higher gas prices seem to keep people more indoors and shopping behind a screen. Will that last in 2023?”

Adidala’s concerns are among several others expressed for this year by business leaders including Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance; Heather Valudes, president of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County; and Ed Harris, president and CEO of county tourism agency Discover Lancaster.

The final quarter of 2022 saw key headwind trends in the county’s economy continue, the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County said in its January economic intelligence report. Low unemployment, increasing interest rates and inflation are vexing business leaders looking ahead into 2023, while consumers indicate concerns over current conditions. Local business people and consumers, however, reflect a steady optimism about Lancaster’s overall economy, the report said.

As household financial conditions continue to worsen and inflationary pressures remain a constant burden on household finances, a key question becomes whether consumer demand will begin to contract in the early part of 2023, the EDC said.

Labor force still a worry

“It definitely feels like there’s a question mark over economic performance in 2023,” Riggs says.

She says the biggest question continues to be the labor force.

“We’re at 2.5% unemployment and still have our labor force lower than pre-pandemic levels,” Riggs says. “Do we start to see that shift at all?”

Small businesses downtown are also focused on filling open positions and keeping the workers they have, Snively says. Restaurants in the city are asking when remote workers will return to offices in the city, and if they aren’t returning they want to know how to adapt, he says. More residential housing may bring more customers, possibly remote workers living in the city.

Another sector focused on its workforce is hospitality and tourism, which saw a strong 2022 despite losing workers. Leaders are optimistic.

“We ended last year with lodging demand and revenue up 11% and 25%, respectively, over 2021 numbers, and an increase of nearly 24% in visitors to our website,” Harris says. “So while there are some potential economic headwinds from remaining inflationary pressures and how the job market performs in the near-term, we’re hopeful Lancaster County tourism will continue to succeed in 2023 in light of our driveable location and good-value reputation.”

Some businesses with large capital expenditure plans (such as a physical expansion or major investments in equipment) have reported taking a step back to reevaluate project budgets in light of surging interest rates and costs of materials, the EDC report said.

The construction industry, which has a strong presence in Lancaster County, continues to report solid 2023 pipelines; however, it will be important to track project demand and timing in 2023 as a potential indicator of a local economic slowdown, the EDC report said. Inflation and interest rate hikes are eroding business conditions.

“There’s certainly a feeling that the economic climate is different from 2021,” Valudes says.

She says a recent chamber survey of 307 county business people revealed that 35% feel the economic climate for their business is improving, 44% say it is about the same and 18% say it is declining. That is a decline from 2021, when 41% felt it was improving, but a bit higher on staying the same, she says.

The biggest concerns for business and employees were employee recruitment/retention (65%); supply chain disruptions (35%, down from 43% in 2021); employee morale (24%); uncertainty for the future (23%); maintaining continuity of work (19%); steady business income/revenue and liquidity (19%); and government mandates and compliance requirements (13%, down from 33%).

Respondents identified opportunities in mergers, technology, expansion of services and expendable income and threats from cyber-security, supply chain, wage inflation, political leadership/overregulation, inflation and recession.

The top three most important local/regional priorities identified in the survey were workforce availability, current economic conditions and the cost/choice of health care.

