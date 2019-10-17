Burnham Holdings on Wednesday reported a 13.4% increase in net profits for the third quarter.
The Lancaster-based maker of boilers, furnaces, radiators and other equipment had net profits of $797,000 (18 cents a share), up from $703,000 (15 cents a share) in 2018’s third quarter.
Sales grew 9.8% to $52.1 million, as residential product sales improved 4.5% and commercial product sales rose 22.8%.
Helping the bottom line were the higher sales as well as a lower cost of goods sold as a percent of sales and lower selling, general and administrative expense as a percent of sales.