Burnham Holdings on Thursday reported a 40% increase in net profits for 2019, excluding a goodwill impairment charge in 2018.
Net profits were $8.7 million ($1.91 a share), up from $6.2 million ($1.37 a share) in 2018 on that basis.
But including the $6.8 million charge in the prior year’s results, 2018 had a net loss of $545,000 (12 cents a share).
Net sales in 2019 were $212.3 million, up 7.4% from $197.7 million the prior year, led by a 19.8% upturn in commercial product sales.
Lancaster-based Burnham said its bottom line was helped by higher demand, lower commodity raw-material prices and lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of sales.
Burnham makes boilers, furnaces, radiators and other products. The company does not report fourth-quarter results.