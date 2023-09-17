When international chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut had to shut down its steam boiler at a Philadelphia-area plant for routine maintenance and inspection earlier this year, the company turned to Manheim Township-based Thermal InMotion for a temporary replacement boiler to keep production going.

“There’s high demand for temporary boilers,” said Jerry Varelo, a retired supervisor at Barry Callebaut, who hired Thermal InMotion when another company was not available. “Hospitals, factories, mushroom plants all need constant steam. Last year was really tight. It opened up a bit in December.”

Then, there are the emergencies that make a tight market even tighter – like the one on Aug. 27 at a chicken processing plant in Milford, Delaware. Workers at that Perdue plant, which processes approximately 240,000 chickens daily, discovered a critical failure in one of its boilers and had to bring in a rental from a company headquartered in Georgia.

Boiler rentals are so hot that longtime Lancaster County boiler manufacturer Burnham Holdings launched its own rental business last May, Thermal InMotion, to get a piece of the nearly $600 million rental boiler market. Burnham, which has been in Lancaster County since 1923, makes boilers, radiators, furnaces and air-conditioning systems for use in commercial, industrial and residential settings.

Last month, Burnham acquired the assets of York-based boiler repair company CSI Services to support the rental boiler business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. All of CSI ‘s 21 employees are working for Burnham now. Burnham has about 800 employees.

The need for rental boilers is so great that Burnham is serving companies as far away as Wyoming, Thermal InMotion President Jim Cipollone said. Thermal InMotion considers its market the mid-Atlantic because transporting the boilers further is cost prohibitive – unless there are no other ones available.

“We’re not limiting where we can go,” Cipollone said. “We’ve had inquiries from all over the country — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia. We have a deal in Wyoming that looks promising because everyone out there is booked. We’re primarily focused in the mid-atlantic region.”

A growing market

The North American Boiler Rental Market was valued at roughly $575 million in 2022.

Verify Markets, a market research and consulting firm specializing in industrial, environmental, energy, consumer products and water markets, said in its report that boiler shortages and manufacturing lead times are driving growth in the boiler rental market.

Verify said recently that with a limited supply of boilers available for purchase, companies are turning to rentals to meet their immediate needs.

Boiler rental costs have nearly doubled since 2017 due to shortage of steel during the pandemic. The lead time for a new piece of machinery is close to a year, Verify Markets reported in June.

Varela said boiler rentals can cost upwards of $20,000 to $25,000, not including installation costs and depending on how long they are used.

Cipollone said another reason rental boilers are hot right now is lack of workers capable of repairing boilers, and boilers are aging.

Companies also reduced on-hand maintenance staff and turned to third-party services, such as CSI, which aren’t contracted for the same kind of maintenance that a staff maintenance employee can provide.

As a result of the deferred maintenance, boilers tend to fail more frequently and more catastrophically than they have in the past, Cipollone said.

A growth strategy

By the end of last year, seven months into the new venture, Cipollone said Thermal InMotion had three rental units out and in use. Acquiring CSI, which was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer's rep for York-Shipley Boilers, will allow Thermal InMotion to grow with people who can build, service and rehab the units.

Bryan O’Toole, Burnham’s vice president of business development, said the regional food processing operations that CSI currently serves with its combustion and boiler installation services fits into the Thermal InMotion rental boiler fleet and Burnham’s various subsidiaries’ ability to provide multiple different types of commercial boiler units for a broad array of applications in heating, water heating and process.

By the end of this year Cipollone expects to have a dozen units available for rental.

Burnham has made a comeback since a post-pandemic struggle. The company said it has raised prices as inflation has driven up production costs. Sales of $111.7 million are up 6.4%, or nearly $7 million, for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022, which was $104.9 million. Its net income for the first half of 2023 was about $4 million, up from a loss of $1.8 million during the same period in 2022.

In its April report to investors, Burnham said it had $240.5 million in sales for 2022, an increase of 10.1% compared to 2021, with residential products increasing by 6.2% and commercial products up by 23.2%.

Burnham is publicly traded on the over-the-counter markets as BURCA. Its 52-week high was $13.84 and a low of $12.03.