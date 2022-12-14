Douglas S. Brossman has announced his retirement as CEO of Manheim Township-based Burnham Holdings Inc. effective April 24, 2023.

Christopher R. Drew, currently president and chief operating officer, will become CEO at that time.

Burnham Holdings is the publicly-traded parent company of numerous subsidiaries that make boilers and related HVAC products and accessories. The company employs about 350 in Lancaster County out of a national workforce of about 850. It posted sales of $218.5 million for 2021.

After a 15-year career with the company, Brossman, 64, of East Hempfield Township, will continue to serve as a director on its board. He also serves on the Board of Directors for High Industries, Inc. and High Real Estate Group, LLC.

He also serves on the boards of Lancaster nonprofits Hamilton Club and Compass Mark.

Brossman said he has confidence in the team in place that will execute strategies the company has been working on for the last 10 years.

“The market has shifted to more efficient products and we have realigned our offerings to meet the demand of our customers,” Brossman said.

Brossman joined the company in 2008 as vice president and general counsel after previously working for Armstrong World Industries for 15 years. In 2012, Brossman succeeded Albert Morrison III as CEO.

Drew was promoted to president and COO in 2019.

Drew graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor of arts in 1989, and the New York University Stern School of Business with a master of business administration in 1994. He joined Burnham Holdings, Inc. in 1989 and has served in a variety of positions during his tenure with the organization. Drew led the startup of the Thermal Solutions Products business in 1996 and has served as president of multiple Burnham Holdings' subsidiaries including Thermal Solutions Products, Burnham Commercial and US Boiler Company.

Drew has been a long-standing participant in the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and continues to serve as an ex-officio member of the AHRI Board of Directors after previously serving as treasurer and chairman, according to the company.

Burnham Holdings also announced several other changes or additions to its executive management team. Melissa Devitz has been promoted to vice president of human resources. Paul D. Spradling has been promoted to vice president of operations and Bryan O'Toole has been promoted to vice president of business development.