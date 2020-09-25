Thistle Finch Distillery has opened a new restaurant at its Lancaster distillery.

After renovations that built a new kitchen and expanded a bar, Burley Bar is now open inside the 417 W. Grant St. distillery. Situated in a second-floor space above the distillery, Burley Bar takes over space formerly occupied by Wacker Brewing, which moved out in February and is going to be opening a new location soon on Willow Street.

Previously, Wacker and Thistle Finch each had their own bar in the shared space. Now, Thistle Finch has replaced the Wacker bar with a new kitchen, expanded its own small bar and remade the whole area into a restaurant dubbed Burley Bar. There’s seating inside for nearly 40 as well as space outside for another 20 people.

The menu at Burley Bar features burgers, sandwiches and salads and is a more casual approach to food than offered at Shot & Bottle, Thistle Finch’s bottle shop and restaurant on Lancaster’s Penn Square. The Burley Bar is opening with table service but will eventually offer pub-style service in which customers place their food orders at the bar.

