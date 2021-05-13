The Burle Business Park has been sold to a New Jersey real estate holding company whose owner promises to upgrade the property inside and out.

Jersey Holdings has bought the 75-acre property at 1004 New Holland Ave. for $30 million, courthouse records show. It expects to invest millions of additional dollars in improvements, said owner Moses Schwartz on Monday.

“We’ll give it the feel of a contemporary, 21st century working environment,” he said.

The Lancaster city property, near the Route 30 bypass, has 1.3 million square feet of buildings – nearly the size of Park City Center. About 90% of that space is occupied by 40 tenants and their 1,000 employees, Burle’s Althea Ramsay Carrigan said.

However, Burle is undergoing a significant change in its tenant mix, with the biggest – Lancaster General Health – relocating 840 of its “back office” workers from there to new offices in Lititz and East Petersburg, as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported the health system would do.

In addition, Lancaster Red Rose Credit Union is moving its headquarters from Burle to Leola in late June. Among the sizable remaining tenants are Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and Advanced Cooling Technologies, said Carrigan, senior vice president of the business park’s management.

Schwartz said he and his staff “fell in love” with Burle “as soon as we saw it. We saw its tremendous potential. We saw the size of it. And we saw so many different ways where we can serve the tenants better. It’s just the right fit for what we do.”

Jersey Holdings first will improve the property’s “curb appeal,” Schwartz said, by adding landscaping and making other changes. Next will come modernization of the buildings’ mechanical systems such as heating, cooling, ventilation, electrical and plumbing.

By installing more efficient and reliable mechanical systems, the park’s buildings will be less expensive to operate and have a smaller environmental impact, while providing a more comfortable workplace for its tenants’ employees, he said.

“We’ll eliminate a whole lot of headaches for the tenants and for us,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz had no timeline for the work, other than to say Jersey Holdings sees Burle as a long-term investment, not a property that it will “flip” (upgrade and sell quickly). He added that he wants to meet with tenants soon to hear their suggestions and priorities too.

Vacated space

One immediate priority for Jersey Holdings will be filling the space vacated by LG Health, as it trimmed its Burle space from 180,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet.

The reduction comes as LG Health completed the shift of 420 employees from Burle to the former Susquehanna Bancshares headquarters at 26 N. Cedar St., Lititz, and the relocation of another 420 employees from Burle to the former Bank of Lancaster County office at 1097 Commercial Ave., East Petersburg. Both moves were finished in March, said LG Health spokesman John Lines.

LG Health continues to house its human resources department and its home health division at Burle, but the total number of employees in those operations was not immediately available. LG Health also leases storage space at Burle.

Burle dates to 1942, during World War II, when the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) developed a manufacturing plant there to make radio tubes and electronic vacuum tubes for the U.S. Navy. The 326,000-square-foot plant was developed at a cost exceeding $1 million, as reported at the time by the Intelligencer Journal, an LNP | LancasterOnline predecessor. It employed 1,800 people.

After the war, when televisions began to become a common household purchase, the RCA plant started making television picture tubes and other high-demand consumer products, as well as industrial products, boosting its workforce more than 6,000. However, RCA was sold to General Electric in 1986, triggering a breakup of the Lancaster operation.

The following year, executives of RCA’s New Products Division here bought that business as well as the entire property from GE. The price of the business was undisclosed but county records show the real estate was sold for $12 million.

The division’s new owners, led by the late Erich Burlefinger and the late Carl Rintz, renamed the division Burle Industries. It was acquired in 2005 by Photonis, a French firm, and remains in the park. The heirs of Burlefinger and Rintz sold the site to Jersey Holdings, which has renamed the property the Burle Corporate Park.

Schwartz started Jersey Holdings in 2008, but he declined to offer specifics about its portfolio, saying only that the company owns “a fair amount” of multi-family housing properties and commercial/industrial properties.

The vague response, he explained, was to prevent competitors from learning about his business, which is based in Freehold. Jersey Holdings doesn’t have a website for the same reason, Schwartz added.

In addition to being a real estate investor, Schwartz is the founder and president of The Office Pal, an office supplies company he founded in 2003. Today it’s a national company serving local, state and federal government agencies as well as educational institutions.