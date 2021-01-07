The rug sellers who were formerly housed inside the Ten Thousand Villages store in Ephrata have now opened their own fair trade store in Lititz.

Bunyaad Marketplace debuted just before Christmas in a roughly 3,500-square foot space at 19 E. Main Street where it features some 1,500 hand-knotted rugs made by artisans in Pakistan who are paid a living wage for their work.

The shop also carries products from other fair trade retailers, including home décor, jewelry and gifts.

Bunyaad Rug Room previously operated inside the Ten Thousand Villages location in Ephrata, which closed in December 2019, prompting owners Jenni Leister and Yousaf Chaman to look for a store of their own. The husband and wife eventually found some empty banking offices in Lititz which they renovated for Bunyaad Marketplace.