PPL has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and take corrective steps to settle state allegations of improper billing in 2017 and 2018, the state Public Utility Commission announced this week.

The settlement was approved by the PUC by a 4-0 vote.

According to the PUC, five residential PPL customers complained to the PUC that they had not received a bill from PPL for four to nine months, then received a single catch-up bill for the total owed for all of those months.

“These significant billing delays can prove both traumatic and problematic for the affected customers upon receipt of an eventual make-up bill,” the settlement says.

PPL said the issue was limited to those five customers who complained; the 11-page settlement does not say where the customers live. PPL serves 29 counties, including Lancaster County, and has more than 1 million residential customers.

The utility said it has contacted each of the five affected customers to work out a schedule for paying the catch-up bill in portions over time.

PPL blamed the errors on malfunctioning electric meters and billing system issues. The utility said it has put new procedures in place to identify and replace faulty meters without affecting the customer’s billing cycle. PPL said it also has put new procedures in place to better identify accounts that aren’t being billed.