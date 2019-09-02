Recently, I attended a conference that focused, in part, on some of the challenges around workforce development.
To no one’s surprise, speaker after speaker spoke to the struggles surrounding training, recruitment and retention, transportation, child care, housing and the “cliff effect,” which is the point at which a person enters the workforce only to find that they lose all their previous benefits and, literally, can’t afford to work.
Throughout the session, the challenges were far more obvious and universal than the solutions.
Yet, it was one speaker who offered a broad, strategic solution that really struck me. And, her message was simple, yet critical: Grow your own.
Stop, she said, thinking you are going to recruit people to come to your location from other areas as the sole means of solving your workforce problems. Instead, she said, focus on the people in your community and do all you can to connect them to the job and career opportunities that exist in their own backyards.
This idea — creating a collective plan that connects all our residents, whether a high school student or a new immigrant assimilating to the landscape of Lancaster, to work — has become a bit of a mantra for the Lancaster Chamber’s efforts to address our local companies’ critical workforce needs.
Indeed, that mantra is apparent in the partnership we’ve developed with the Lancaster STEM Alliance, in which we’ve established an online platform called Inspire to connect local students with experiential learning through local companies.
We are thrilled that close to 100 companies have, thus far, committed to participating on this platform and, as such, are helping our future workforce become aware of their future employment options and career paths within our own county.
Additionally, our mentoring program, which pairs high school students with almost 160 business leaders for one-to-one career mentorship, and our industry tours, opportunities for local teachers to explore various industries to help better communicate career paths to students, also are part of our mission to bridge the gap between education and workforce needs.
It is apparent in the initiative we’ve developed with the South Central Transportation Authority, High Concrete, Four Seasons Produce and Lancaster Works to provide a shuttle service that connects city residents to good-paying jobs in the Adamstown area, jobs that often are unavailable to city residents solely due to transportation limitations and cost.
It is apparent in the work we’ve done with the Lancaster County Community Foundation to acknowledge the economic impact the refugee and immigrant communities provide to the Lancaster County economy and, as such, create a streamlined path to provide employment to these individuals. We are a county that has been a place where refugees can integrate, and we want to ensure part of our “grow our own” initiative includes all people who call Lancaster home.
It is apparent through our Young Professionals Network programming, which is designed to provide professional development opportunities to our “under-40” crowd, while providing them networking opportunities that invite a stronger connection to the county.
And it is apparent via the ongoing discussions we have in quarterly meetings with all of our local college presidents to explore ways we can ensure that their curriculums align with local business needs and, as importantly, that their students are aware of local job and career opportunities.
Ensuring our excellent institutions of higher learning are a net importer of students is a great way to ensure our strong economic future.
Each initiative above is designed to fully leverage the rich talent pool we have right here in our own county, and each initiative has some room for business involvement to ensure we are taking full advantage of the opportunities before us.
Working together we can continue our efforts to build Lancaster County into a model of prosperity ... for all.
• Tom Baldrige is president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber.