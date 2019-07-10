A building across the street from a former Lancaster city hospital sold in June for $5.6 million, according to county records.

Sometimes called the Medical Arts building, the facility at 233 College Avenue was sold by W. 148 LLC and Michael Laub to ARHC LMLANPA01 LLC, records show.

Several practices formerly located in UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster moved to that building because of the hospital's February closure, and the system has said it's working to start offering walk-in services there for non-emergency care this fall.

System spokeswoman Kelly McCall said in an email this week that the sale did not change UPMC Pinnacle's multi-year lease agreement there, and that the buyer is not linked to the system.

Records show the building was last sold in 2017 for $5.37 million.